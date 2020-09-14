RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Theft
A woman from Washington Road reported to state police that a patio glider, a glass-topped coffee table, an end table and some metal chairs were stolen Sept. 3 from her yard. The loss was estimated at $110.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole a Joe Biden political campaign sign from a resident of Bell School Road on Sept. 3, state police reported today. Police said the sign was worth $5.
BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
PFA violation
Craig McMillen, 45, of Mahaffey, was charged with violating a court-issued protection-from-abuse order held by a 49-year-old woman from McCain Street, Brockway, on Saturday, state police at Punxsutawney reported.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Harassment
A Blairsville man told state police that a Latrobe man sent unwanted text messages to him at 6:18 a.m. Friday.
Court records show charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
State police said a Punxsutawney woman, 48, faces charges of driving under the influence in the wake of an incident at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 2421 Walston Road, according to a report. No details of the police contact with the driver were provided.
o o o
Troopers at Punxsutawney filed narcotics violation charges Wednesday against Hank Petrillo, of Luthersburg, and Veronica Vrankovich, of Reynoldsville, stemming from a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 16 on Route 119 at Yates Road.
Police charged Petrillo, 32, with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of drugs and one summary traffic offense.
Vrankovich, 28, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and false incrimination of another, all misdemeanors.
In a news release, troopers reported that the Toyota van was curbed because “the registered owner was wanted for parole violation” but didn’t indicate whether either of the occupants owned the vehicle.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Firearm missing
State police at Kiski Valley reported that a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD9 VE handgun and a carbon fiber holster may have been left behind by the owner on the Roaring Run Trail in Kiskiminetas Township on Aug. 22.
Police withheld the name of the owner and said the gun is worth $389.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
DUI
A Nanty Glo man, 40, wrecked a pickup truck at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 28 on Duman Road and fled to his home, state police reported today.
Troopers at Ebensburg said a blood test performed at Miners Hospital turned up a blood-alcohol content in excess of three times the threshold for intoxication.
In a news release, troopers provided no details of the crash but identified Jack Byler, of Nicktown, as a victim of the incident.
Charges have not yet been filed against the driver.