CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Fleeing traffic stop
State police at Indiana said an unidentified 27-year-old Northern Cambria woman is under investigation when the vehicle she was operating struck an occupied, marked state police cruiser along Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township.
The unidentified woman required treatment for injuries suffered in the crash.
Troopers said the woman was seen at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday driving erratically in the area of Hancock Street and Peach Avenue in Clymer. A trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop but the woman drove around his unit, then struck a second unit driven by a trooper who was responding to assist with the stop.
The second trooper was not injured but his vehicle incurred moderate damage. State police said the woman then continued to flee, driving in the left lane of Route 403 and nearly hitting other vehicles.
The first trooper involved in the pursuit used a Precision Immobilization Technique to stop her car, which wound up hitting an embankment then winding up on its roof.
The woman was treated at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service then taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.
Also assisting at the scene was the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department.
A docket for the woman was not available this morning on the state courts website.
SALTSBURG
Car keyed
A 26-year-old Saltsburg woman told state police at Indiana that someone keyed her car while it was parked in front of her house along Market Street sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 18. An investigation continues.