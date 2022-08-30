INDIANA
DUI-alcohol, drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 37-year-old Punxsutawney man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, and to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, on Thursday at 2:43 a.m. along North Fourth Street.
The matter remains under investigation.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI, offensive weapon
A 64-year-old Indiana man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, on Aug. 13 at 12:24 a.m. along Ben Franklin Road South and Melloney Lane, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
The matter remains under investigation.
DUI-marijuana
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an 18-year-old Pittsburgh man was found driving under the influence and in possession of marijuana and associated paraphernalia on Sunday at 12:42 a.m. along Wayne Avenue.
Other details were not available.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-controlled substance
A 26-year-old Blairsville man was found to be driving under the influence of and to be in possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 12 at 9:39 p.m. along Vine Street and Old William Penn Highway, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
The matter remains under investigation.
DUI-alcohol, drugs
Two Pittsburgh men were stopped while driving along Route 119 South and Oak Street on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., according to state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Troopers said a 21-year-old man was found driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, while a 20-year-old man was found to be in possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI and warrants
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Daniel Toy, 35, of Kittanning, was arrested on Friday at 1 a.m. along First Street and Kiski Avenue during a traffic stop.
Troopers said Toy was driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence and had active warrants pending.
He was placed in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond pending an Oct. 5 hearing at 1 p.m. before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.
Domestic incident
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 29-year-old man was arrested for simple assault and lodged in the Armstrong County Jail after a domestic incident involving a 30-year-old woman.
Both are from Apollo. The incident was reported on Sunday at 10:47 p.m. along North Sixth Street.
Names and other information were not available from police or court sources.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Harassment
A 19-year-old Apollo man, as well as a 39-year-old woman and 17-year-old man from Rural Valley, were cited for harassment involving physical contact during what was termed an active domestic on Thursday at 3:40 p.m. at an address along Wagner Avenue.
Troopers at state police Troop D, Kittanning, said it was determined that all three individuals had equal participation. Charges were filed with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.
Mailbox damaged
A 57-year-old Rural Valley-area woman told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that her mailbox was damaged sometime in the past week, along White Oak Road.
The mailbox reportedly was missing its front lid. Troopers asked anyone with information to call state police at (724) 543-2011.