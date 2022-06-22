WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft reported
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Jordan Tyler Hilty, 23, of Indiana, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
Hilty is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee regarding the charge stemming from a theft reported on May 15 at 9:45 a.m. at a residence along Hickory Lane.
A 47-year-old Indiana-area man told state police that a $296.79 TCL 50-inch Smart-LED Roku TV and a $127.02 TCL Sound Bar with TCL Alto 6-plus Subwoofer were stolen.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
On June 8 at 2:07 a.m., a 40-year-old Blairsville-area man was stopped by state police from Troop A, Indiana, along Resort Plaza Drive at Corporate Campus Drive, where troopers said he was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-run crash
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 2 a.m. June 11 along state Route 1042 just west of Center Street.
Troopers said the parked vehicle incurred damage in the 5 o’clock position before the unknown vehicle fled the scene.