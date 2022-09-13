MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Forged checks
An 83-year-old Arcadia man told state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, that checks he did not write were issued from his bank account, costing him $1,500.
The matter was discovered Wednesday and the investigation continues.
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Criminal mischief
A 41-year-old Pittsburgh woman told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that the passenger side window of her vehicle was smashed on July 24 at approximately 8 p.m. along Canal Road and her wallet stolen.
The woman said someone deposited a bad check into her PNC Bank account and then withdrew $1,000.
Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Trespassing
A 23-year-old Elderton-area man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that a 55-year-old Elderton-area man trespassed into a neighboring residence along Westview Terrance Road.
The incident was reported on Aug. 13 at 4:24 p.m.
