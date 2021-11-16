INDIANA
Harassment
Indiana Borough Police Department said Jeffrey Cole Laney, 21, of Lebanon, Lebanon County, was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, and summary traffic violations, after a stop on Oct. 31 at 10:40 p.m. along the 1100 block of Grant Street.
Police said Laney exited his vehicle and pushed a uniformed officer on scene, before being taken into custody.
A criminal complaint was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 33-year-old Indiana woman was charged with public drunkenness, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct after allegedly trying to push an Atrium staffer over a 12-foot drop on Nov. 11 at 8:44 p.m.
Officers said the woman was highly intoxicated and was lodged in the Indiana County Jail, and that charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Hearing waived
A Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School student has waived a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a Sept. 23 brawl involving two teachers at the school.
Christopher A. Dilts, 18, of Dixonville, is free on $2,500 unsecured bond. He waived his hearing Monday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and three summary counts, two of harassment and one of disorderly conduct.
State Police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit was dispatched to the high school in Green Township for a report of an assault by a student who had punched a teacher.
Upon investigation, Greenfield said, surveillance video was reviewed and it was determined that, after arriving at school, Dilts threw several punches with a closed fist at a male teacher, while the student and the teacher were standing in the main hallway.
State police said a second male teacher responded from his classroom and attempted to pull Dilts off the first teacher, only to also be struck by Dilts.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Hearing waived
A Seward man’s $25,000 bond was changed from monetary to unsecured by Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch after he waived a preliminary hearing before Welch Monday on a firearms violation.
That allowed the release from Indiana County Jail of Kevin Cooper Jr., 31, who had been held since his arrest by state police at Troop A, Indiana, following a shooting accident along Plantation Road around 1:45 p.m. Oct. 30.
A window incurred $185 in damage in that incident.
In the course of their investigation, troopers said they learned Cooper was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a past criminal record.