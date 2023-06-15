INDIANA
Retail theft
INDIANA
Retail theft
On June 3 at 3 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St. regarding a retail theft that had occurred some time earlier.
Officers said it was determined that April Sinclair, 36, of Indiana, took items from the store without paying for them.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas from Sinclair on two counts of retail theft, one from June 3 and the other from the day before.
Underage drinking
On June 10 at 10:57 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were called to Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St. for a report of two males under the age of 21 who were said to have purchased and possessed alcoholic beverages.
One was identified as Samuel Liam Barley, 18, of Indiana, the other was a 17-year-old.
Police said non-traffic citations were filed for both individuals through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
