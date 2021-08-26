WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old Bradford woman was stopped for multiple traffic violations along Old Route 119 North and Thompson Road on Saturday at 9:19 p.m.
Troopers said the woman was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl are pending blood results.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Identity stolen
A 38-year-old Indiana-area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that her identity was used to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported on Monday at 4:20 p.m. and remains under investigation.
HOMER CITY
PFA violation
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 38-year-old Indiana man was cited for violating a Protection From Abuse order filed by a 33-year-old Homer City woman on Aug. 21 at 9:25 a.m. along Carson Street.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Cash stolen
A 36-year-old Saltsburg-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone entered his home along White Street and stole approximately $750 in U.S. currency.
The incident was reported July 24 at 4 p.m. The matter remains under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 25-year-old Clymer man was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop on Aug. 20 at 12:58 a.m. on Route 286 East at Light House Road.
Charges before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch are pending blood results.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Chop saw stolen
A 53-year-old Seward-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone forced the basement door open to his home along Route 403 South and stole a Stihl concrete chop saw.
The victim reported the theft on Tuesday at 2:59 p.m.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Bitcoin stolen
A 54-year-old New Florence-area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that she was scammed out of $1,000 worth of Bitcoin by an unknown individual on Aug. 20.
The incident remains under investigation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Woman assaulted
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 13-year-old Bradenville girl was charged with assaulting a 23-year-old Belle Vernon woman during an incident on Sunday at 1:12 p.m. along Latrobe-Derry Road.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI-drugs
On Saturday at 10:03 p.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, was dispatched to assist a disabled motorist and checked on a suspicious vehicle where a man was driving erratically.
Troopers said a 35-year-old New Florence man was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Dumpster missing
State police at Punxsutawney said it was reported at 4:33 p.m. on Monday that a yellow Dumpster either had been stolen or taken by mistake by a garbage service from a property along Route 119.
Anyone with knowledge of where this Dumpster is at is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More ID theft
Area state police barracks received reports of identities being stolen for unemployment fraud in LaJose, Clearfield County; West Kittanning and West Franklin Township, Armstrong County; and Shelocta.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, also reported that Indiana Regional Medical Center was a victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim.