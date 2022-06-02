BLAIRSVILLE
Domestic incident
A Blairsville man has been jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond, awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month on a third-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary count of harassment following a domestic incident Monday morning at his home along South Liberty Street.
Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Keith J. Simms, 51, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance between Simms and his wife that occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Sacco said officers, upon arrival at the scene, saw the wife had abrasions and moderate bleeding from her left arm.
The chief said she told police that her husband grabbed and twisted her arm, causing the injuries.
Simms was arraigned later Monday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who lodged Simms in the county jail after setting a preliminary hearing for June 15 at 1:45 p.m.
o o o
A preliminary hearing for Michael Alan Skwaryk, 39, of Blairsville, was continued from Wednesday until Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. by Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Skwaryk was arrested May 23 by Blairsville Borough Police on charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend.
Steele also changed Skwaryk’s bond to $10,000 unsecured, ending an eight-day imprisonment.