WHITE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
Possession with Intent to Distribute
WHITE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
Possession with Intent to Distribute
Pennsylvania state police at Indiana charged a 30-year-old Philadelphia male for driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance and packaging paraphernalia at 12:53 a.m. Aug. 30 along Maple Street, according to police.
CANOE TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY
Driving Under the Influence
State police at Indiana arrested a 55-year-old Northern Cambria male who was on a roof along Central Street for criminal trespass and suspicion of DUI at 12:14 a.m. Oct. 8, according to police. Charges are pending a toxicology report, police said.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Forgery
An unknown individual used a counterfeit $100 bill while checking out at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Walmart along Route 119, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
State police at Punxsutawney ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them and reference incident No. PA22-1287085.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
An unknown individual stole a 24-foot, 8-inch by 8-inch treated wooden post at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 3 at 549 Benson Road, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (814) 938-0510.
