INDIANA
Criminal mischief
Two out-of-county men have been cited for misdemeanors after a parked vehicle was vandalized with a pumpkin on Nov. 13.
Police said a 20-year-old Imperial, Allegheny County, man was charged through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Both charges were graded as misdemeanors because damage was estimated at more than $1,000.
A 19-year-old Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, man was cited for disorderly conduct after he was scene throwing a piece of pumpkin at the vehicle and on the sidewalk.
Harassment
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough Police received reports of an intoxicated male making multiple calls to a business.
After an investigation a 38-year-old Indiana man was identified and charged with harassment through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police dealt with two cases of public drunkenness late Friday night.
At 11:30 p.m., borough police were dispatched to the 400 block of Grant Street to deal with a publicly intoxicated male.
Officers said a 39-year-old Homer City man was cited for public drunkenness through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
Around 11:44 p.m., a 22-year-old Derry man was found sleeping inside a convenience store along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue.
Police said the man was found to be highly intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others. He was cited for public drunkenness and transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Tree stands damaged
State police at Kittanning said a 61-year-old Niles, Mich., man reported that a $240 tree stand was damaged in a wooded area along Girty Road, while a 32-year-old Penn Run, Indiana County, man reported damage to a $360 tree stand.
Both incidents happened sometime on Nov. 10.
Anyone with information in either case should call state police at (724) 543-2011.