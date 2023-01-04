BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Vehicle hits pole
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Rain likely. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 1:54 am
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Vehicle hits pole
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Dave S. Buco, 60, of Blairsville, was cited for driving at an unsafe speed after his vehicle hit a pole along Route 22 West near Villa Road.
The incident happened on Dec. 23 at 10:31 a.m. Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the matter.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
DUI-alcohol
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 45-year-old Homer City man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop on Friday at 11:57 p.m. on McIntyre and Hill roads.
A docket for the incident was not available on the state courts website.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.