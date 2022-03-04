DERRY BOROUGH, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Identity theft
A 41-year-old Latrobe man told state police someone opened up an unemployment claim using his identity.
The report was made to police Feb. 23 at 12:12 p.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police said a 41-year-old Big Run man was stopped for a summary traffic violation Feb. 21 at 7:41 p.m. on Ridge and Orchard avenues, after which troopers found that he was driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance.
State police said charges will be filed in the matter pending blood results.
o o o
State police said a 48-year-old Rossiter man was stopped for a summary vehicle code violation at 5:38 pm. Monday along Foundry Street and Crissman Alley when it appeared that the driver was under the influence of and possessed controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Charges are pending.
BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, contraband
State police at Punxsutawney said a 54-year-old Big Run man was stopped for a summary traffic violation Tuesday at 1:49 p.m., where it appeared that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious currency and open containers of alcohol.
Charges are pending.