DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Theft
Tina Rose, 41, of Blairsville, and a 15-year-old Blairsville male reportedly stole go-karts between 9 a.m. April 6 and 9 a.m. April 8 at 24 Poplar St., according to Pennsylvania State Police in the Kiski Valley. The go-karts were recovered and returned to the owner.
Rose was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, corruption of minors, selling/furnishing liquor, etc. to a minor and hindering apprehension/prosecution, according to police.
Rose was denied bail for violating two MDJ bond conditions involving children and is awaiting a 10 a.m. May 18 preliminary hearing before Judge Kelly Tua Hammers and another at 9 a.m. June 8.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON CO.
DUI
Nathan Laky, 40, of Punxsutawney, and Jason Soliday, 33, of Punxsutawney, were charged with various drug and traffic violations at 10:11 p.m. April 4 along Bells Mills Cloe Road, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
After performing a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation, police suspected Laky, the driver, of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Soliday, the passenger, admitted to providing a controlled substance to Laky, according to state police.
Laky was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility and driving with an expired vehicle registration, according to state police. Soliday was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance, according to state police.