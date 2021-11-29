Police-Log-2.png

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Indecent exposure

State police said a 25-year-old male from Blairsville was observed by a man, 24, of Mount Union, aiming a cellphone camera at him while the men used adjacent toilets at Sheetz along Route 22 at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 10.

Police said it was suspected the Blairsville man took a photograph or recorded video of the victim.

GREEN TOWNSHIP

DUI

State police took a 21-year-old man from Home into custody at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges he was driving under the influence of a controlled substance near Barr Slope and Reservoir roads.

Charges are pending lab results.

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

Harassment

A 40-year-old man from Burnside and a 26-year-old man from Glen Campbell engaged a physical altercation at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday at a location along Route 286, according to state police. Police said both were charged accordingly.

