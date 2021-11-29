BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Indecent exposure
State police said a 25-year-old male from Blairsville was observed by a man, 24, of Mount Union, aiming a cellphone camera at him while the men used adjacent toilets at Sheetz along Route 22 at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 10.
Police said it was suspected the Blairsville man took a photograph or recorded video of the victim.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police took a 21-year-old man from Home into custody at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges he was driving under the influence of a controlled substance near Barr Slope and Reservoir roads.
Charges are pending lab results.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A 40-year-old man from Burnside and a 26-year-old man from Glen Campbell engaged a physical altercation at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday at a location along Route 286, according to state police. Police said both were charged accordingly.