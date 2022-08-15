BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft from
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft from
motor vehicle
An unknown individual entered two vehicles parked in a driveway and stole cash and other items between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. Aug. 6 along Forest Lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney.
Police said a 22-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, all from Punxsutawney, had their items stolen during the incident.
In one car, the unknown individual stole a black Glock 43X 9 mm handgun, $100 in cash, approximately $2 in change and a lug nut socket valued at $20. In the other car, the individual stole $8 in cash from the victim’s wallet, according to police.
State Police at Punxsutawney ask that anyone with information about the incident contact them at (814) 938-0510.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft from
motor vehicle
A 76-year-old Valier man had various items stolen from his motor vehicle at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 11 along Valier Drive, according to police.
Police said the items stolen include jumper cables, a bottle jack, trekking poles, a Craftsman tool set, logging chains, tow cables, ratchet straps, an air pump and a tire iron.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.
