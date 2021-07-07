INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers found Stephen Clark, 48, of Indiana, intoxicated at 6:05 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said Clark was arrested and released to a sober adult. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Clark in the matter.
Drug possession
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers investigated a report of an intoxicated person on July 1 at 5:36 p.m. at the Sheetz along Philadelphia Street.
Officers said an Indiana man was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of heroin. The man was released to a sober adult and a criminal complaint later was filed against him.
Intoxication
On June 29, just before noon, Indiana Borough Police Department said, its officers responded to reports of a man who had been running through traffic on Philadelphia Street and laid down on the roadway. Officers said he was identified as a 36-year-old Indiana man, who was found to have warrants against him and was under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said the man was arrested and lodged at the Indiana County Jail.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a non-traffic citation was issued shortly after 6 p.m. June 30 to Kimberly Blazavich, 45, of Indiana, on charges of defiant trespass at Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea from Blazavich in the matter.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 45-year-old Indiana woman was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance on Tuesday at 7:43 p.m. along Second Street.
Police said the woman drove her vehicle onto private property and lost consciousness outside her vehicle.
Troopers said she refused a legal blood draw.
The matter remains under investigation.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Three women, a 31-year-old McIntyre resident, a 33-year-old Saltsburg resident, and a 39-year-old Indiana resident, were engaged in a mutual fight shortly after midnight Friday, according to state police at Troop A, Indiana, along Tunnelton Road and East Third Avenue.
All three were cited for harassment. Troopers said their investigation is continuing.