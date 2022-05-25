BLAIRSVILLE
Domestic incident
A Blairsville man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond after his arrest Monday on charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic dispute at the apartment he shared with a girlfriend.
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Michael Skwaryk, 39, was arrested around 5:41 p.m. Monday at the apartment along East Market Street.
He was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 1 at 11:30 a.m.