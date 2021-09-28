YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Dirt bike stolen
Troopers from state police Troop A, Indiana, are searching for a dirt bike stolen by an unknown White male suspect in his teens or early 20s after it was left unattended along Gemmell Road.
State police said the dirt bike, which belongs to a 16-year-old female from Clune, is described as a red and white 2003 Honda CRF100 with a black number “8” on the fender.
Troopers said it was stolen on Sunday between 1 and 3 a.m. by a male suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a yellow and black helmet.
State police said the dirt bike was stolen from the roadside after it ran out of gas and was left unattended. Troopers said the dirt bike was last seen on Church Street in the village of McIntyre.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960.
INDIANA
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said Rodney Campbell, 26, of Indiana, was found swimming in Marsh Run Creek on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. and manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance.
He also was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Officers took him into custody then released him to a sober person and filed a complaint with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. Campbell is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Haberl.
Retail theft
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 22-year-old from Johnstown had taken an alcoholic beverage from a convenience store along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue without paying for it, around 2 a.m. on Sept. 25.
Police said the suspect is charged with retail theft through Indiana Magistrate Guy B. Haberl’s office.
o o o
A 20-year-old Pittsburgh man was cited by Indiana Borough Police for retail theft and underage drinking after he was observed stealing a bottle of wine from Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave.
Purse stolen
On Saturday at 7:39 p.m., a woman reported the theft of her purse from an unlocked vehicle parked in a church lot.
Indiana Borough Police Department said security footage of the scene along the 300 block of School Street showed a White male in heavy clothes with a shopping bag in his hand enter the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Indiana police at (724) 349-2121.