KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Domestic incident
Domestic incident
An argument involving a Clarksburg, Indiana County, couple triggered an investigation by state police from Troop D, Kittanning, along U.S. Route 422 between 1 and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Troopers filed a complaint with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland against Nicholas Bogdanski, 38, on counts of harassment and simple assault.
An unidentified 41-year-old woman, also from Clarksburg, was listed as the victim in the matter.
The court docket calls the case “inactive” but says McCausland is awaiting the opportunity to bring in Bogdanski for a preliminary hearing.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Coal property vandalized
Four juveniles from Kittanning, two boys aged 14 and boys aged 12 and 13, will be cited for trespassing on Consol Energy property along Second Street and Bell Flat Road on Aug. 11 at 4:20 p.m.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said the boys were captured on camera damaging a $100 fire extinguisher and a $300 white metal door.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Tires flattened
A 36-year-old Apollo woman told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, that both driver’s side tires on her car were flattened as it was parked along South Fourth Street between 7 p.m. Monday and 7:16 p.m. Tuesday.
Damage was estimated at $100. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call state police at (724) 543-2091.
