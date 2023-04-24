DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a burglary that took place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday at 141 Peanut St., Derry Township.
The suspect(s) stole $20 worth of strawberry/raspberry vodka as well as $10 in cash from the kitchen area, police said.
The Kiski patrol unit asks that anyone with information about the incident call them at (724) 697-5780 and ask for Trooper Abernathy.
Fraud
State police at Kiski Valley received a fraud report at 9:04 a.m. Saturday at 608 McFarland Road, according to police.
Police said $1,474 was debited from the victim’s bank account Dec. 8, 2022. The incident is currently under investigation.
