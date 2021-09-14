INDIANA
Woman assaulted
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 32-year-old Creekside woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after pushing a 55-year-old woman on the concrete at 380 Philadelphia St., causing injuries to the older woman’s head.
The incident was reported on Aug. 13 at 3:31 p.m.
Altercation reported
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 58-year-old Indiana man was cited for harassment after a disturbance at 4:32 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Oak Street.
Police said the citation was filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a Wilburton, Okla., man was arrested for public drunkenness at 1:49 a.m. Saturday along the 600 block of Nixon Avenue and lodged in the Indiana County Jail.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More fraudulent claims
State police at Kittanning said it recently received complaints of unknown persons attempting to file fraudulent unemployment claims in the names of a 40-year-old Rural Valley woman, a 44-year-old Cowansville woman, a 32-year-old Kittanning woman, a 44-year-old Templeton woman and a 64-year-old Rural Valley woman.
All the incidents are under investigation.