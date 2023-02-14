CLYMER
Bad checks, warrants
Clymer Borough Police said Tiffany Anne Jackson, 39, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was arrested Monday afternoon for passing bad checks and other matters after officers were called to Tate’s Supermarket at 1:22 p.m.
Jackson told police she was looking for a telephone she had left there earlier.
Police said she had a heavy odor of marijuana coming from her person and found in her backpack a brick of heroin and 20 stamp bags and well as two individual bags containing a white powdered substance.
Police said they also found an active warrant for Jackson from the McKeesport Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Jackson was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substnace and drug paraphernalia, and a summary count of disorderly conduct.
She was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 27 at 8:45 a.m. before Welch.
INDIANA
School security
Indiana Borough Police Department said its officers have conducted three specific investigations that involved a total of five juveniles since beginning patrols in Indiana Area School District buildings on Jan. 23.
Each incident was conducted at or involved Indiana Area Senior High School in White Township, as part of comprehensive police services being provided at all IASD buildings.
“Conducting investigations and determining the appropriate course of action is a vital function of the partnership (between IBPD and IASD) and is not meant to suggest a negative atmosphere at any district location,” Chief Justin Schawl said Monday.
“We have found the engagement at all schools to be positive and remain committed to partnering with the district, for the peace, safety and comfort of all students, families and staff.”
Vehicle egged
Indiana Borough Police are investigating the egging of a parked vehicle along the 500 block of Oak Street between 6 p.m. Friday and 4:29 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone that has information about that incident is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.