BLAIRSVILLE
Indecent exposure
Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested and filed a charge of indecent exposure against Steven Harbaugh, 66, of Blairsville.
Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Harbaugh was observed on three different occasions in an open door at his residence wearing various stages of dress and performing sexual acts upon himself.
The charge was filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 24 at 9:45 a.m.
INDIANA
Domestic assault
On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department responded to the 600 block of Oak Street for a report of a domestic assault.
Officers said they learned Brandon Vick, 44, had physically assaulted a known person at the location.
IBPD said Vick was taken into custody and transported to Indiana County Jail, from which he was taken before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Welch released him on $2,500 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said a 35-year-old Shelocta woman unlawfully scratched a 39-year-old Indiana woman, damaged a $25 phone belonging to the Indiana woman and trespassed on her property along Jackson Street.
In turn, troopers said, the Indiana woman shoved and pulled the hair of the Shelocta woman. State police said both women were cited accordingly.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Lawn damaged
A 72-year-old Homer City man told state police someone drove a motor vehicle through his yard Oct. 29 between 2 and 4:30 p.m., causing $100 in damage to the lawn.
Troopers said no solvability factors were discovered during the course of the investigation.
Vehicle towed illegally
State police are investigating the theft of a 2005 red Chevrolet Equinox that was parked along Aulds Run Road when it was towed at noon Oct. 19.
State police said it was removed from the property without the permission of the property owner.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Gas tank pried open
A 45-year-old Creekside woman said her gas tank had been pried open while her vehicle was parked along Indiana Road Oct. 25 at 5:33 p.m.
State police said a neighborhood canvas was conducted for additional damaged vehicles or witnesses.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Identity theft
A 68-year-old Creekside man told state police unknown individuals applied for unemployment using his personal information at an address in Atwood, Armstrong County.
He said the hacking occurred between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22.
A 29-year-old Indiana woman told state police she received mail at her home in White Township on Oct. 28 showing that someone had applied for unemployment benefits using her identification.
A 59-year-old Clymer woman told state police that she was notified of such a scam on Nov. 1.
Also on Nov. 1, a 42-year-old Indiana-area man told troopers he had discovered that an unidentified individual fraudulently used his personal identity to file an unemployment claim. Troopers said no solvability factors were discovered during the course of the investigation into that last incident.