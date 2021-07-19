INDIANA BOROUGH
Public drunkenness
Borough police said Sean Lloyd, 47, of Indiana, was arrested July 13 at 6:40 p.m. when he was found intoxicated in the 400 block of Water Street.
He was arrested and taken to Indiana County Jail on a detainer.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Lloyd in the incident.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
A 42-year-old female from Northern Cambria was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance in a public area on July 16 at 1:53 a.m. State police reported she was found in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance and associated paraphernalia.
No court information is available at this time.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police reported a 43-year-old male from Johnstown was discovered to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance near the intersection of Route 22 Highway East and Shady Grove Road. The incident occurred on July 14 at 10:53 p.m. and no court information is available.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
Denise Eastman, 56, of Homer City, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging a green plastic construction fence belonging to a 58-year-old Homer City man, police said.
State police reported that the incident occurred Friday at 6 a.m. at a location on Elizabeth Way. Damages were listed at a value of $450. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is currently awaiting a plea from Eastman.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Jobless fraud
State police out of Punxsutawney have reported three more incidents of attempts to file fraudulent unemployment claims. Troopers listed the victims as a 53-year-old Dayton man, a 55-year-old Mahaffey man and a 46-year-old Punxsutawney man. The investigation is ongoing in all three cases.