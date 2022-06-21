CLYMER
ATV driver cited
Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles M. Waller said a Clymer man was operating an all-terrain vehicle on Dixon Road shortly after 8 p.m. Friday when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Waller said the man tried to flee by putting his ATV in reverse, but officers were able to stop it.
Officers said the ATV operator gave a false identity, and later it was determined that there were warrants out for his arrest.
The man was placed in Indiana County Jail and faces charges of false identification to law enforcement, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and operating an ATV on streets or highways.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Three Indiana-area residents, a 31-year-old man and women ages 28 and 30, were cited for harassment and disorderly conduct following an incident on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. along Angie Lane.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said charges were filed through the court of Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
An Indiana-area couple, a man age 41 and woman age 42, have been charged with harassment after a second incident at the same address along East Pike.
Charges were filed through the court of Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.