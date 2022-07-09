CENTER TOWNSHIP
Child endangerment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old Homer City area woman was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl on June 9 at 1:05 p.m. along Mazza Street.
Troopers said charges were filed through the court of Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI-controlled substance
On June 29 at 12:27 a.m. along Route 22 East and Snyder Lane, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 30-year-old Blairsville area man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The investigation into that traffic stop continues.
DAYTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Fraudulent checks
On June 27 at 6:04 p.m., state police at Troop D, Kittanning, said, a Pink Zebra product seller was contacted by an unknown person trying to scam the seller and an unrelated business using fraudulent checks that were never issued by the unrelated business.
The matter remains under investigation.