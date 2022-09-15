WHITE TOWNSHIP
Disorderly conduct
State police at Troop A, Indiana, cited a 20-year-old Palmyra man for disorderly conduct after receiving a report of unreasonable noise at an apartment along Grove Lane.
Troopers said they found a loud party at that apartment and dispersed those in attendance.
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 20-year-old Crescent Township, Allegheny County, man was cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop along Wayne Avenue and Pratt Drive.
The incident was reported Sunday at 12:23 a.m.
Public drunkenness
A 65-year-old Indiana area man was cited for public drunkenness after being seen staggering in public by state police from Troop A, Indiana.
The incident was reported along Maple Street on Friday at 9:46 p.m.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 35-year-old Armbrust, Westmoreland County, woman was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance, during a traffic stop along U.S. Route 119 on Wednesday around 1 a.m.
The matter remains under investigation.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Tires stolen
A 28-year-old Blairsville area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone flattened tires on her vehicle as it was parked along Old William Penn Highway on Sept. 4 at 10:25 a.m.
Damage was estimated at $450.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
A 47-year-old Blairsville area woman told state police her identity was stolen in an incident on Aug. 3.
The matter remains under investigation.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Truck stolen
A 61-year-old Clymer area man said a 24-year-old Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, man unlawfully used his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck on Sunday at 2:17 a.m.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the truck was parked along Buck Run and Diamondville roads.