PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney arrested a 36-year-old Punxsutawney male for driving under the influence at 10:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection between Point View Terrace and Wehrle Way.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a known 2005 Subaru Outback for multiple Title 75 violations, police claim. Through the course of the traffic stop, police said observed indicators that the operator was impaired and conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) on the roadside, according to police.
Police concluded the vehicle’s operator was under the influence and placed him under arrest. Charges are pending blood results.
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Death
State police at Punxsutawney were notified of an “unattended death” of a 69-year-old Hamilton female that occurred at 1:14 p.m. Thursday along Neal Road, police claim.
The investigation is ongoing. Police claim there are no concerns of foul play.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Death
State police at Punxsutawney were notified of an accidental death of a 61-year-old Punxsutawney male that occurred between 11 p.m. Monday, April 24, and 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, along Harmony Road, police claim.
The investigation is ongoing.
