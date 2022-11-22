INDIANA
Marijuana possession
Indiana Borough Police said a 19-year-old Punxsutawney motorist was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along the 100 block of South Seventh Street on Saturday at 12:26 a.m.
Police said charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
o o o
Two Pittsburghers, an 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were cited on Nov. 9 at 4:15 p.m. for smoking marijuana in public along the 800 block of Violi Way.
Police said applicable charges were filed through Haberl’s office.
Harassment
Indiana Borough Police said a 40-year-old Indiana man was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct following a disturbance along the 500 block of Church Street.
Police said the incident occurred on Saturday at 7:39 p.m.
Stop sign stolen
On Sunday at 11 p.m. along South Fourth and Locust streets, Indiana Borough Police Department was notified about the theft of a stop sign.
A witness said the sign was taken by individuals driving a light-colored sport utility vehicle.
Anyone who knows about the theft is asked to call the police at (724) 349-2121.
Underage drinking
Multiple cases of underage drinking recently were reported by Indiana Borough Police Department.
IBPD said a citation was filed via summons for a 19-year-old Vintondale, Cambria County, woman to appear before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges of underage drinking.
IBPD said the woman was seen lying on the ground on Saturday at 3:04 a.m. along the 900 block of Garman Avenue, as another individual was attempting to help her stand. She was accompanied by sober adults and released to them.
o o o
A 20-year-old New Tripoli, Lehigh County, woman who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by IBPD on Saturday at 1:04 a.m. was found to have consumed alcohol.
She also faces a citation before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
o o o
A criminal complaint was filed by IBPD with Haberl against a Greensburg motorist who was stopped for a traffic violation on Oct. 13 at 2:02 a.m. along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers said the man was taken into custody and later released to a sober adult. Police said he also was charged with driving under the influence as well as underage drinking.
o o o
On Sunday around 1:27 a.m., IBPD said, a 19-year-old Indiana resident was found to be under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop along the 600 block of Church Street.
Police said a citation was filed against the driver through Haberl’s office.