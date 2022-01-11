INDIANA
Drug possession
Indiana Borough Police said its officers were sent at midnight Saturday to investigate a domestic incident along the 400 block of Water Street.
There, Ivy Allison, 20, of Indiana, was identified as one of the participants.
Police said she was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Police also found a bench warrant against Allison for failure to appear in court on other criminal charges.
Indiana Borough Police Department filed charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a fugitive from justice, with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who placed her in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.
DUI
At around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 6, according to a release Monday from Indiana Borough Police Department, a motor vehicle collided with two parked vehicles along the 900 block of Water Street.
Police said the 27-year-old Indiana man driving the vehicle that struck the parked vehicles was under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he was unsafe to drive.
Police said the driver was taken into custody, transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw, then released into the custody of a sober adult.
Charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.