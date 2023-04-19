INDIANA
Public drunkenness
On Saturday around 1:15 a.m., Indiana Borough Police were called for a report of a man passed out in a parking lot along South Fifth Street.
Upon investigation, police said Stephen Zachary Priddy, 25, of DuBois, was found to be intoxicated to the point where he was a danger to himself or others.
Police said Priddy was taken into custody and lodged at Indiana County Jail on a temporary detainer. He was issued a non-traffic citation and Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Priddy in the matter.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI-controlled substance
Charges are pending against a 58-year-old Ford City, Armstrong County, woman after an incident shortly before 11 p.m. April 12 along Oakland Avenue.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, did not identify the woman. Troopers said a welfare check had been requested for the woman, who was locked in a restroom for more than two hours.
Upon arriving, Trooper Daniel Bradley said the woman was found in her vehicle, which was illegally parked in a handicap spot.
“While approaching the vehicle the female put her vehicle in reverse, requiring me to get back in and back up quickly to avoid a collision,” Bradley said. “Upon stopping a short distance later, she was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.”
BLAIRSVILLE
DUI-marijuana
Charges are pending blood results against a 40-year-old New Florence, Westmoreland County, man said to have fled from a traffic stop conducted by St. Clair Township Police Department.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a traffic stop then was conducted on Saturday at 1:41 a.m. along West Burrell Street, where a responding trooper found the driver, who was not identified, was under the influence of marijuana and in possession of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia.
State police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, and St. Clair Township Police arrived on scene to interview the defendant.