WHITE TOWNSHIP
Hit-run crash
On Aug. 13, at 6:47 p.m., according to state police at Troop A, Indiana, a car making a left turn onto Oakland Avenue from Lilac Street struck the side of a car driven by Ashlee N. Pierce, 22, of Chicora, Butler County.
Pierce, who was not injured, told state police she pulled over to the side of the roadway and saw the other car pull over up the road, but then fled the scene before Pierce could make out any information on the driver or passenger.
INDIANA
Heroin possession
On Thursday just before 11 a.m., Indiana Borough Police encountered a 33-year-old Indiana man in a convenience store at 380 Philadelphia St.
Officers said the man was arrested on outstanding warrants and found to be in possession of heroin. Police said he was lodged in Indiana County Jail on charges filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Records of those charges could not be found on the state’s court website, but Haberl still is awaiting a plea on charges of retail theft from an incident on June 28, also filed by Indiana Borough Police.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Unsafe speed alleged
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have released details of a crash involving a sport utility vehicle along Bethel Church Road east of Fabin Road on Sunday at 2:20 p.m.
Troopers said the SUV driven by Kellyanne F. Strawcutter, 21, of Punxsutawney, failed to negotiate a right curve and went off the left side of the roadway into the grassy embankment, where Strawcutter was briefly trapped.
She was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens’ Ambulance and troopers cited her for driving at an unsafe speed and for driving off the roadway. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting pleas in the case.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Multiple citations
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two drivers were taken by Lifestat and Murrysville Medic One ambulances to Forbes Hospital with suspected serious injuries in a crash of motorcycles on Sunday at 12:52 p.m. on Route 286 some 215 feet east of Sportsman Road.
One cyclist, Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg, was cited for driving without a certificate of inspection, careless driving, and two counts of limitations on turning around.
State police said Kunkle was making a U-turn in a bid to pick up a hat that had blown off his head and the other cyclist, Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria, was unable to avoid a collision.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting pleas from Kunkle on the various charges.