RURAL VALLEY, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
More jobless fraud
Authorities in Armstrong County continue to receive complaints of theft by deception involving the obtaining of unemployment benefits using the identity of others, including two reported on Thursday afternoon along North Water Street, one by a 51-year-old Kittanning woman and the other by a 58-year-old Home, Indiana County, woman.
In Valley Township, west of Rural Valley, a 58-year-old Kittanning woman said she also had been victimized on Thursday.
Also nearby, a 30-year-old Dayton woman told state police of an incident later in the day Thursday along Sgros Road in Cowanshannock Township.
State police said those who have similar incidents can report them through the “report fraud here” page at www.uc.pa.gov or by calling the state fraud hotline at (800) 692-7469.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Rodney Campbell, 26, of Indiana, was arrested on Tuesday around 4:34 p.m. after troopers were told of an erratic male along Birath Lane.
State police said Campbell was under the influence of a controlled substance. Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Campbell on charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Criminal mischief
A 55-year-old Indiana area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that a $350 metal door was damaged on a property along Wayne Avenue between 8 p.m. July 8 and noon July 9.
The matter remains under investigation.
Identity theft
On June 27, a 64-year-old Indiana area woman went to the state police barracks for Troop A, Indiana, and reported being the victim of identity theft.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
SALTSBURG
Identity theft
A 37-year-old Saltsburg woman told state police that an unknown individual using her identity was granted a $12,000 loan from Huntington Bank.
The matter was reported to the Troop A, Indiana, barracks on Tuesday at noon.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Tickets stolen
A 30-year-old Blairsville area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone stole five Idlewild theme park tickets, each valued at $20.80, from her vehicle as it was parked on July 2 along Resort Plaza Drive.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Wallet missing
A 30-year-old Strongstown area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that her wallet was lost or stolen between 11:45 p.m. on July 2 and 10 a.m. on July 3 from an address along Route 403 North.
Troopers said the wallet contained a driver’s license, Social Security card and $1,060 in cash.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Marijuana possession
State police said a known 51-year-old Johnstown man was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday on Route 22 East and Shady Grove Road.
The matter remains under investigation.