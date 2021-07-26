VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More jobless fraud
State police continue to find cases where an individual’s identity was used for fraudulent unemployment filings. The most recent victims included a 55-year-old Northern Cambria-area man in Barr Township, Cambria County.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Cocaine possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 58-year-old Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, woman was found to possess crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday at 9:27 a.m. along Ben Franklin and Indian Springs roads.
Troopers said the woman was taken into custody, processed at the Troop A, Indiana, barracks, then released.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 24-year-old Home woman and a 27-year-old Indiana area man each were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Five Points Road. Troopers said each were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a legal blood draw, then processed at the Troop A, Indiana, barracks and released.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Vehicle vandalized
State police in the Kiski Valley said unknown suspects struck a 66-year-old New Alexandria man’s vehicle with a brown-colored glass bottle between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday as it was parked at the Pine Garden Apartments along state Route 981.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Paraphernalia
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 34-year-old Blairsville area woman was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia along Jonnet Road on Thursday at 9:10 a.m. Troopers said the investigation continues.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police in the Kiski Valley said a 75-year-old Saltsburg area man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday at 11:24 a.m. on Route 22 at Quarry Drive. Troopers said charges are to be filed at Westmoreland County Magisterial District Court.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Trespassing
State police at Punxsutawney said a 27-year-old man from Olympia, Wash., was cited on Wednesday at 8 a.m. for trespassing onto Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad property.
Troopers said charges were filed with Jefferson County Magisterial District Court.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Hit-run crash
State police at Punxsutawney said a northbound vehicle drifted into the path of a southbound vehicle slowing down at a stop sign along state Route 436 (South Main Street) west of Route 119 on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. and struck the driver-side rear quarter panel on the southbound car.
Troopers said the northbound vehicle then fled the scene without stopping. A Punxsutawney teenager driving the southbound car and two younger passengers in that vehicle did not report any injuries.