WHITE TOWNSHIP
Response helps troopers
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Wednesday that two retail theft suspects have been identified from surveillance video posted after two incidents earlier this month at Walmart along Oakland Avenue.
The incidents happened July 2 and 3. State police said a total of $64.72 worth of merchandise was taken.
“As a result of media coverage, the suspects in these incidents have been identified and the investigation is ongoing,” spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said. “As always, thank you for your assistance.”
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
More fraud reports
Complaints about unemployment fraud continue to reach area state police barracks.
Punxsutawney troopers received three recent complaints from Punxsutawney Borough, and one apiece from Rossiter in Canoe Township and from Gaskill Township in Jefferson County.
Kittanning state police received a complaint from a 65-year-old Dayton man that someone used his identity in a bid to obtain jobless benefits, and at least two other new complaints from Armstrong County residents.
State police again issued reminders that those who may have had similar incidents happen to them should call the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at 1 (800) 692-7469.