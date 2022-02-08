INDIANA
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 20-year-old Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, man was arrested Friday at 11:46 p.m. at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., and charged with underage drinking.
Officers said the man was found to be in possession of an alcoholic beverage at that location.
Suspected drugs
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Indiana Borough Police said they conducted a vehicle stop along the 200 block of North Fourth Street and found suspected cocaine in the car of a 28-year-old East Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Officers said a 14-year-old male also was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle, who was with the driver when he purchased the suspected cocaine.
The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence with a suspended license.
Charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office. The juvenile was turned over to his parents.
Criminal mischief
Indiana Borough police are investigating damage to a vehicle window that occurred between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday along the 200 block of West Avenue.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
Criminal trespass
On Monday at approximately 7:17 a.m., Indiana Borough Police responded to a report of criminal trespass along the 400 block of School Street.
There, officers said, a 24-year-old Indiana man was apprehended. Charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public drunkenness were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Harassment
On Sunday shortly before noon, Indiana Borough Police responded to the 600 block of Philadelphia Street for a report of harassment.
Officers said a 66-year-old Cumberland, Md., woman was identified as the sole suspect. Borough police filed a non-traffic summary citation for harassment through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s court.
BLAIRSVILLE
Domestic incident
Blairsville Borough Police Department said Patrick Alan Reese, 33, of Blairsville, was arrested for simple assault and harassment after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an address along West Brown Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said Reese was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Indiana County Jail where he was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Reese then was lodged in the jail in lieu of $5,000 bond to await a preliminary hearing before Haberl on Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Disorderly conduct
State police said Monday that a 55-year-old Elmora woman interfered with a Marion Center-based company, T.C. Shannon Lumber & Logging LLC, as it was logging on property belonging to McCombie LLC of Nicktown. The incident was reported Dec. 3 at 11:34 a.m. Charges were filed with Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.