ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
License plates
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 4:22 am
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
License plates
State police at Troop A, Indiana, report that, on Monday at 11:03 a.m., three license plates belonging to Northeast Locators Auto Sales were discovered to be missing or stolen.
All were dealer plates or dealer registration plates belonging to the busineess at 5762 U.S. Route 422 West.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Grave marker stolen
A 57-year-old Shelocta man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone stole a grave stone marker from the Oakland Cemetery along Oakland Avenue and Rose Street.
The discovery of the stolen marker, valued at $75, came at 1:55 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
