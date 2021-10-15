INDIANA
Drug case moves forward
Matthew James Saltsgiver, 42, of Robinson, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 13 at an address along Regency Square Drive.
He and Jacquline Ann Malloy, 39, of Bolivar, Westmoreland County, were charged with a misdemeanor count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia after an investigation where Indiana Borough Police Department officers assisted Indiana County Sheriff’s deputies. Previously, Haberl bound over charges filed against Malloy, who is scheduled for formal arraignment Oct. 26 at 1:15 p.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin.