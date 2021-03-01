Police Log slide

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Wallet stolen

A 19-year-old Indiana-area man told state police at Indiana, that his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway along Dawn Drive.

The victim said a Social Security card and $100 in cash were in the wallet. He said the incident occurred on Feb. 20 between midnight and 9 a.m.

Identity theft

A 57-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Indiana, that an unknown individual used her personal information to apply for unemployment assistance.

The incident was reported Feb. 18 at 9:50 a.m.

State police said no suspects were identified through this investigation.

Shoplifting

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 32-year-old Indiana man admitted that he stole various household items valued at $103.76 from the Walmart along Oakland Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The name of the suspect was not released. Troopers said the investigation continues.

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

Dog scam

A 38-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Indiana, that she was scammed out of $400 by an online entity through a dog purchase scam.

The incident was reported on Feb. 7 at noon.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Harassment

State police at  Indiana, said an Indiana man was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Feb. 17 along Hill Top Drive after he pushed and tried to bite a 42-year-old Blairsville man and a 46-year-old Indiana man.

Troopers said the suspect, who was not identified, resisted arrest and was taken into custody.

