WHITE TOWNSHIP
Wallet stolen
A 19-year-old Indiana-area man told state police at Indiana, that his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in his driveway along Dawn Drive.
The victim said a Social Security card and $100 in cash were in the wallet. He said the incident occurred on Feb. 20 between midnight and 9 a.m.
Identity theft
A 57-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Indiana, that an unknown individual used her personal information to apply for unemployment assistance.
The incident was reported Feb. 18 at 9:50 a.m.
State police said no suspects were identified through this investigation.
Shoplifting
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 32-year-old Indiana man admitted that he stole various household items valued at $103.76 from the Walmart along Oakland Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The name of the suspect was not released. Troopers said the investigation continues.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Dog scam
A 38-year-old Indiana area woman told state police at Indiana, that she was scammed out of $400 by an online entity through a dog purchase scam.
The incident was reported on Feb. 7 at noon.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Indiana, said an Indiana man was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Feb. 17 along Hill Top Drive after he pushed and tried to bite a 42-year-old Blairsville man and a 46-year-old Indiana man.
Troopers said the suspect, who was not identified, resisted arrest and was taken into custody.