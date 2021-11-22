CHERRY TREE
Drug possession
State police arrested a 19-year-old female of Fallentimber on Saturday at 7:56 p.m. for a DUI and drug possession. The arrest took place at the intersection of Cherry Road and South Main Street. The case is ongoing.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Fleeing and eluding
At 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, a black RAM 1500 attempted to elude police along Route 580, according to a news release.. State police reported the vehicle pulled into a driveway and the operator continued on foot. The operator’s identity was later discovered. No further details were included in the report.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
State police responded to a domestic dispute at an address along Andrico Road at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 18, according to a news release. Upon arrival, police reported visible injuries on both Hannah Anderson, 21, and Trent Shop, 20, both of New Alexandria. Police said both were arrested for simple assault and harassment, lodged in the Westmoreland County jail and arraigned on Friday before Judge Mark Bilik. Both were released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Harassment
State police responded to a domestic dispute along Ligonier Street at 2:14 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers said a 55-year-old male and a 50-year-old female, both of Latrobe, were cited for harassment against each other.
Theft
A 49-year-old female from Derry reported her bank account information had been compromised on Thursday at 3:56 p.m. State police reported an unauthorized purchase in the amount of $203.24 had been made via Walmart’s website. The investigation is ongoing.