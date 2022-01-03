WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Theft of motor vehicle
On Nov. 25 at 5:02 p.m., state police at Indiana reported that a 13-year-old male from Blairsville stole an ATV valued at $1,000 belonging to a 25-year-old male and a 63-year-old male from Blairsville, from a residence along Route 22 Highway East. The report also stated that the suspect attempted to enter a vehicle belonging to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Harassment and threats
State police at Indiana reported to a location along North 11th Street on Dec. 2 at 7:08 p.m. for a 20-year-old male from Indiana who threatened to harm a 19-year-old female, also from Indiana. A citation was filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office, but no further information was available.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Counterfeiting
On Dec. 16, state police at Indiana responded to a location along Fenton Road for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. The victims are listed as Rite Aid, Indiana, and a 44-year-old male from Armagh. The investigation is ongoing.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Harassing texts
State police at Punxsutawney are investigating several harassing text messages from unknown individuals sent to a resident living along Hemlock Lake Road.
The texts were reported on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police at Punxsutawney were dispatched to a residence along Stear and Yankasky roads, where two sisters, a 26-year-old Rossiter woman and a 29-year-old Sandwich, Mass., woman, were involved in a verbal altercation that turned into a physical altercation.
State police said there were no injuries in the incident at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 27.
Troopers said charges are pending for harassment through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police at Indiana responded to a location along Luciusboro Road on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. for a report of a theft. The victim, a 52-year-old female from Blairsville, stated that she had work done by Empire Today. Two males had come to her residence to install flooring. One gained access to her purse and stole $800, police reported. The investigation is ongoing.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Terroristic threats
On Dec. 13 at 9:26 a.m., state police at Indiana responded to a report of terroristic threats at a location along Route 56 Highway East. The victim was listed as a 43-year-old male from Blairsville.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI-crash
State police said charges are pending against a 23-year-old Austin, Texas, man after a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Dec. 26 at 2:20 a.m. along Groundhog Park Road.
Troopers said the man, who was not identified, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
On Dec. 26, state police at Indiana investigated a fraud-related incident that affected a 30-year-old female from Dayton.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 49-year-old Glen Campbell woman was arrested Dec. 27 at 12:32 a.m. along Main Street for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Troopers said other charges are pending.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
On Dec. 21, state police at Punxsutawney investigated an unemployment scam that affected a 24-year-old man from Walhonding, Ohio.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs, drinking
State police at Punxsutawney said three people, a 48-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, all from Punxsutawney, were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Nov. 8 at 11:50 p.m. along Route 36 and Lipp Road.
Troopers said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, while one passenger was in possession of an open container, drugs and paraphernalia, and a passenger in the back seat was determined to be an underage drinker.
State police said charges were filed with Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.