INDIANA
Hit-run crash
Between 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and 6:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana Borough Police said, an unknown vehicle struck the front driver side fender area of a parked white Mitsubishi Endeavor that was parked along the 500 block of Oak Street.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the Indiana police at (724) 349-2121.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a window was damaged in a shooting accident along Plantation Road around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Damage was estimated at $185.
In the course of their investigation, troopers said they learned that one of the individuals involved, Kevin Cooper Jr., 31, of Seward, was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a past criminal record.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch placed him in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE
Charges dismissed
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct were dismissed by Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. against Joshua Edward Zaczyk, 40, and Jamie Lynn Shaffer, 35, both of Blairsville.
The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance on Oct. 22.
Drug possession
On Tuesday Blairsville Borough Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Blairsville woman for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At or about 11:32 a.m., Chief Louis J. Sacco said, police responded to Dollar General on South Morrow Street for shoplifting in progress.
He said the woman was found in possession of several items she had taken from the store totaling $39.
During the course of the investigation, Sacco said, the woman also was found in possession of Gabapentin, a controlled substance in which she was not prescribed, empty stamp bags, and other drug paraphernalia.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Identify theft
A 32-year-old Shelocta-area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone used his identity for unemployment fraud.
The incident was reported Monday at 6:20 p.m.