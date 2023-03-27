INDIANA
Public drunkenness, underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police cited a 22-year-old Bethel Park man for public drunkenness at 4:44 p.m. Saturday along the 200 block of South Seventh Street, according to police.
Police said they observed the man in a highly intoxicated state and unable to walk on his own accord.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police cited an underage Indiana male for public drunkenness and underage drinking at 5:07 p.m. Saturday along the 00 block of South Seventh Street, according to police.
Police said they found the man in a highly intoxicated state and later determined he was under the age of 21. He was cited and later released to a sober adult.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police cited a 20-year-old Mechanicsville, Md., man for public drunkenness and underage drinking at 9:27 p.m. Saturday along the 700 block of Grant Street, according to police.
Police said they observed the man to be in a highly intoxicated state to the degree he was a danger to himself and others. Police took the individual into custody and later released him to a sober adult, police said.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police cited a 17-year-old Pittsburgh female with public drunkenness and underage drinking at 9:40 p.m. Saturday along the 100 block of South Seventh Street, according to police.
Police said they observed the female in a highly intoxicated state and later released her to a sober adult.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police issued a non-traffic citation against a 22-year-old Mechanicsburg man for public drunkenness at 6:14 p.m. Saturday along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street, according to police.
Police said they located the male in a highly intoxicated state to a degree he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Harassment, public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police charged a 22-year-old Irwin man for summary harassment and public drunkenness at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the 768 Wayne Ave. Sheetz, according to police.
Police said they were dispatched for an intoxicated male being combative with security. Upon investigation, police found the man to be intoxicated to the point he was a danger to himself and others, police said.
Police placed him in custody and later released him to a sober adult.
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police issued a non-traffic citation against a 20-year-old New Kensington man for underage drinking at 9:02 p.m. Saturday along the 300 block of South Sixth Street, according to police.
Police said they encountered the man lying on the side of the road and under the influence of alcohol. Police cited the individual on-scene and released him, police said.
Noise complaints
Indiana Borough Police cited an Easton male for violating the borough code for noise at 10:28 p.m. Saturday along the 400 block of South Fisher Avenue, according to police.
Police said they were responding to a complaint of a loud party at the residence along South Fisher Avenue.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police cited a 25-year-old Indiana resident for violating the borough noise code ordinance at 10:56 p.m. Saturday along the 00 block of South Fourth Street, according to police.
Police said they were responding to a large party at the aforementioned location and could hear noise from the party in excess of 50 feet from the residence.
Vehicle crash into state police patrol unit, DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, came upon a motor vehicle crash along Locust Street near South Sixth Street during a routine patrol at approximately 11:33 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
The trooper activated his patrol unit’s emergency lights and the operator, a 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man, began backing up his vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene, police said. He then put his vehicle in drive and accelerated forward, striking the state police patrol unit head-on, police said.
Police said they took the man into custody, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police transported the suspect to the Indiana Station, where he was processed and charges were prepared. The suspect was then transported to the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment, according to police.
Police said the trooper involved was not injured, and the patrol unit sustained minor damage to the front bumper as a result of the crash.
Disorderly gathering
Indiana Borough Police cited a 21-year-old McKees Rocks man through the borough code for disorderly gathering at 12:34 a.m. Sunday along the 200 block of South Seventh Street, according to police.
Police said they were responding to a large party with a disorderly crowd and cited the party host.
Report of gunshot
State police at Troop A, Indiana, were dispatched to investigate a report of a gunshot at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday along Grove Lane, police said.
Upon arrival and investigation, troopers were unable to locate any witnesses or evidence of a firearm having been discharged, police said.