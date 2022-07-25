PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-drugs
On Wednesday, troopers stationed out of the Punxsutawney Troop C State Police barracks came into contact with a 65-year-old DuBois man that drove to the barracks to be fingerprinted.
While there, troopers said they observed multiple visual indicators of drug-related impairment and subsequently arrested him under suspicion of driving under the influence.
The suspect was not identified. The investigation is currently ongoing.
DUI-marijuana
On Thursday at 11:45 p.m., state troopers conducted a traffic stop along Ridge and Orchard avenues on a 17-year-old DuBois male for a lighting violation.
State police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, said there were multiple visual indicators of suspected drug-related impairment and the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
Troopers said they obtained the driver’s consent to search the vehicle and seized suspected marijuana.
The young man was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
