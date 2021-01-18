INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
State police at Indiana, said a summary charge of disorderly conduct was filed with Magisterial District Court 40-2-01 against David Duff, 59, of Creekside, after he left two voice messages with state Sen. Joe Pittman’s Indiana constituent office.
In a release issued after the noon incident on Jan. 8, troopers said one message contained a threatening statement made by Duff. However, state police quoted Duff as saying the statement was not meant to be taken as a threat.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police at Indiana said Jonathan Green, 33, of Home, was seen taking a $99 printer from the Walmart along Oakland Avenue without paying for it. The incident was reported on Jan. 13 at 3:49 p.m.
Troopers said charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, but no docket was available this morning.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Construction items stolen
State police said unknown individuals broke into a utility trailer belonging to Global Oilfield Services of Mansfield, Ohio, and stole more than $4,000 worth of construction tools.
The trailer was vandalized and the theft occurred along Spaulding Road between 5 p.m. Dec. 15 and 9 a.m. Jan. 5.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
CLYMER
Dog sale scam
A 49-year-old Clymer woman told state police that she was defrauded out of $300 in an online dog sale scam. The fraud was reported on Dec. 23 at 7 a.m.
The matter remains under investigation.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Stove sold
State police said a 47-year-old Blairsville man reported that a $300 stove belonging to him was sold by a tenant from a residence rented from the Blairsville man along Socialville Lane.
The incident was reported on Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. State police said the matter was referred to civil court.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
PFA order violated
State police said a 38-year-old Commodore woman was cited for violating a protection-from-abuse order against a 52-year-old Commodore man.
Troopers said the woman was lodged in Indiana County Jail pending arraignment after the 6:50 a.m. incident on Jan. 14.
Names of the couple were not released and the matter remains under investigation.