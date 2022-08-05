INDIANA
Juveniles charged
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 2:01 am
INDIANA
Juveniles charged
Two juveniles have been charged in the June 17 theft of a purse from a Indiana Borough Parking Garage, 650 Water St.
Indiana Borough Police Department said two youngsters were identified from surveillance cameras and charged with theft and receiving stolen property via allegations filed with the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department.
Police said the victim, a female Indiana University of Pennsylvania student, said the theft occurred between 12:15 and 12:45 a.m. on June 17.
A group of kids were seen on surveillance cameras walking around the garage at the time, borough police said, including the two who were identified and cited.
DUI-suspended license
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 28-year-old Indiana man has been charged with driving under the influence with a driver’s license that was revoked under a “habitual offender” status.
Officers said the man was stopped along the 400 block of Gompers Avenue on Wednesday at 11:32 a.m.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said nine vehicles were vandalized along Route 954 East and Tide Road, in an incident reported on July 6 at 8:30 p.m.
Troopers said two suspects were identified, repayment was made for the damage and the case was closed.
