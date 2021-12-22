INDIANA
Disorderly conduct
On Dec. 17 at 11:43 p.m., Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St.
There, officers said, Lyndia Oshields, 66, of Cumberland, Md., refused to leave the premises when instructed by Sheetz staff and began yelling obscenities and screaming at Sheetz security.
Police issued a non-traffic citation through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office, which is awaiting a plea from Oshields.
Counterfeit money
Earlier this week, Indiana Borough Police reported an investigation into the passing of counterfeit bills for purchases at area businesses. According to a statement issued Saturday, on Nov. 15 at 10:01 p.m. Indiana Borough Police responded to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street where, between 2 and 10 p.m., a customer paid for an item with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Abandoned vehicle
State police said a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta crashed off Musser Road on Dec. 18 at 8:02 a.m. Troopers said it came to rest approximately 150 yards off of Tanoma Road, stuck in a field, and locked. The driver wasn’t there. A People’s Natural Gas employee said the utility’s concern was that someone might have been passed out or injured in the car stuck on its property.
State police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the owner of the car.