WHITE TOWNSHIP
Marijuana possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 42-year-old Homer City man was arrested Aug. 24 at 9:32 p.m. along Route 110 and Muller Road. Troopers said the car was parked on the roadway, blocking the flow of traffic, and the passenger was arrested for having a small amount of marijuana.
CREEKSIDE
Harassment
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were engaged in a domestic altercation at an address along Caneva Street on Aug. 30 at 7:32 p.m.
Each was cited with harassment.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 29-year-old Irvona woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance in a public place along Route 286 East at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 30.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Animal neglect
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 39-year-old Nanty Glo woman was cited for animal neglect at a home along Hemlock Lane on Aug. 26 at 10:10 a.m.
A citation was filed through a local magisterial district judge.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 27-year-old Indiana man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance, during a traffic stop on Aug. 23 at 4:07 p.m. along Route 119 South and Barrondale Road.
Troopers said the man also was in possession of narcotics and associated paraphernalia.