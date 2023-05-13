INDIANA
Retail theft
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting pleas from Russell Bolin, 19, of New Florence, and Alyjah Scott, 18, of Indiana, on retail theft charges filed on Friday.
According to Indiana Borough Police Department, the two were among a group of patrons who entered a convenience store along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street on Thursday at 9:51 p.m. and took various items without paying for them.
Bolin and Scott were identified after further investigation, IBPD said.
Public drunkenness
On May 6 at 1:44 a.m. at an establishment along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough Police Department said, Camden Jamison, 22, of Hampton, Va., was refusing to leave the bar and was found to be intoxicated to a degree that he was a danger to himself and others.
Police said he was taken into custody, then released to a sober adult.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the case.
